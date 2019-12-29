Home / Feature Sports News / Orange Bowl Preview
Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen speaks during a news conference for the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Florida plays Virginia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. (AP Photo/Mario Houben)

The Florida Gators try to capture the team’s first 11-win season since 2012 in the 2019 Captial One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Gator players are locked in on finishing the season strong, avoiding the bright lights of South Beach. Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond and Virginia defensive lineman Mandy Alonso have served as both homecoming kings and honorary hosts. The Cavaliers are relishing in the underdog role heading into Monday’s matchup.

