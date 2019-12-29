Orange Bowl Preview

The Florida Gators try to capture the team’s first 11-win season since 2012 in the 2019 Captial One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Gator players are locked in on finishing the season strong, avoiding the bright lights of South Beach. Florida wide receiver Josh Hammond and Virginia defensive lineman Mandy Alonso have served as both homecoming kings and honorary hosts. The Cavaliers are relishing in the underdog role heading into Monday’s matchup.

Coverage

Our coverage of the Orange Bowl starts at 4 p.m. with the First and Ten Pre-game Show.