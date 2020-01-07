Around the conference: SEC play picks up

SEC play is in full swing with four matchups tonight as teams look to get an early advantage in their conference records.

Florida at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Mike White and the Florida Gators hit the road for matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gators are coming off a double overtime win at home against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. South Carolina welcomes the Gators to Colonial Life Arena for their SEC opener.

Tennessee at Missouri, 7 p.m.

The Missouri Tigers host the Tennessee Volunteers as both teams sit at 8-5 looking to pick up their first wins in SEC play. The Volunteers come into this game struggling having lost four out of their last five games. In addition, senior Jordan Bowden has played poorly in his team’s recent stretch of poor play averaging just 9.4 points in his last five games. He is going to need to pick it up if Tennessee is going to get back on track, especially with Lamonte Turner out for the season.

In addition, the Volunteers are riding the hype train of Santiago Vescovi, an 18-year-old who played for the NBA Global Academy Australia. He put up 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in his debut. In a season that started off slow, Rick Barnes’ team may have something to look to.

Last week for Santiago Vescovi: • travel to US from Uruguay

• first collegiate practice

• first collegiate game [ an SEC game to boot ]• first collegiate start All things considered, a pretty strong debut for the new kid. pic.twitter.com/moLV6pw9II — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 5, 2020

No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m.

This is the big one tonight in the SEC. Leading the way for the Wildcats is another highly touted freshman class. Tyrese Maxey has been the guy for Kentucky stepping up in big spots for this team on the young season. Finding consistency has been an issue for him as he put up 27 in the overtime win against No. 3 Louisville but just eight points in the Wildcats’ victory against Missouri.

On the other side is potential number one overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards and the Georgia Bulldogs. Edwards has been a catalyst to Georgia’s hot start this season and a big part to the Bulldogs beating the then No. 9 Memphis Tigers on the road this past Saturday. Both teams sit at 10-3 on the season and a win tonight would give one an early edge in the SEC standings.

We caught up with @JayBilas prior to tomorrow’s conference opener vs. Kentucky to get his thoughts on how the Dawgs has progressed so far this season. pic.twitter.com/x7Ksp2uv27 — Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) January 7, 2020

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Tonight’s final SEC game has the Aggies hosting the Rebels where both teams look to pick up their first conference win. The Aggies dropped their first SEC game losing 69-59 on the road to Arkansas. A bright sport for Texas A&M to start the season has been senior Josh Nebo. He is averaging 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks (first in the SEC).

The Rebels look to find consistency as they open SEC play. They were winners of four straight before losing to No. 23 Wichita State on the road. Ole Miss has relied on senior Breein Tyree who is averaging 16.5 points on the year.

Other big games around the NCAA

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes travel to take on the No. 12 Maryland Terrapins. The No. 22 Texas Tech Raiders host the No. 4 Baylor Bears. Finally, the No. 16 Villanova Wildcats face off agianst the Creighton Bluejays. Even though were just in January, the madness begins early.