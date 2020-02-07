Gators Competing in USF-Rawlings Invitational

The Florida Gators Softball new-look team will start the season in Tampa against Illinois State at the USF-Rawlings Invitational.

The teams at the USF-Rawlings Invitational

The Gators will play against five teams in three days, starting with the Redbirds. The other teams in the invitational are Fresno State, Georgia State, Michigan and USF. Gators head coach Tim Walton knows each game will be a challenge this weekend.

Illinois State Redbirds

Starting with Redbirds, they went 18-33 last season. However, they return 13 players from last season. The Redbirds also played in this event last year, so they have experience and familiarity with these teams, especially Florida. Tim Walton says the Redbirds are always a challenge.

Fresno State Bulldogs

Moving on to the Bulldogs, Fresno State returns 17 players to their roster. The Bulldogs will look to build off last year’s 37-20 record, and make the NCAA tournament. Gators coach Tim Walton knows the Bulldogs’ coaching staff is building something great in Fresno.

Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines went 45-13 last year, and were able to host a regional. After falling to James Madison last year, coach Carol Hutchins looks to reload and bring her team back. Coach Tim Walton knows Michigan has a talented roster, and they are always a great opponent.

Georgia State Panthers

The Panthers are coming off a disappointing 8-46 season last year. They were a pretty young team last year, and that will be more of the same this year, with only seven juniors and seniors on the roster. Coach Walton doesn’t think the Panthers’ season will resemble last year’s. He cites the immense talent from the Atlanta area as a reason why.

USF Bulls

USF was 41-19 last year, but the Bulls are already 0-1 on this 2020 season having lost to Illinois State earlier today. The Bulls have twenty players returning this season. USF will look to use that experience from the roster for a deep postseason run this year. The Bulls will try to bounce back from their opening day loss tomorrow against Fresno State.