Eight Gators Invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine released their list of invitees, and the event will once again be filled with orange and blue.

The names of the 337 players invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine has been released.https://t.co/VTgs4HSBvB pic.twitter.com/avKeFwm99x — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 7, 2020

Gators and the Combine: By the Numbers

Eight Gator standouts will be in attendance: Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain, Lamical Perine, Van Jefferson, CJ Henderson, Jonathan Greenard, Jabari Zuniga, and Tommy Townsend. With eight representatives, the Gators tied Miami for the most invitees from a Florida school. They came in ranked ninth in the country for most players invited; additionally, this year’s eight brings the Gators’ total number of Combine invites to 246, which is third in the country, behind only Miami (247) and Ohio State (248).

Eight #Gators invited to the NFL combine: Lamical Perine

Tyrie Cleveland

Jon Greenard

Van Jefferson

Freddie Swain

Jabari Zuniga

Tommy Townsend

CJ Henderson — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) February 7, 2020

Invitees: Offense

Half of the Gators traveling to Indianapolis come from the offensive side of the ball. Tyrie Cleveland and Freddie Swain led Florida’s passing attack last season, amassing a combined 436 receiving yards. Lamical Perine handled Florida’s game on the ground; he led the team with 134 carries and seven touchdowns. Ole Miss transfer Van Jefferson, after receiving a hardship waiver from the NCAA in 2018, came in and made his mark. He scored six touchdowns in each of his two seasons with the Gators, earning 503 yards in 2018 and 657 yards in 2019.

Invitees: Defense

Florida’s defense is represented by cornerback CJ Henderson, linebacker Jonathan Greenard, and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga. Henderson recorded 38 tackles last season, while Louisville transfer Greenard led the team in sacks and tackles-for-loss. Henderson, meanwhile, had a team-high seven pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Invitee: Special Teams

Florida’s lone special teams representative is punter Tommy Townsend. The 6’2″ Orlando native boomed 14 punts of over 50 yards in 2018, and his long in each of the last two seasons was 71 yards. He averaged 42 yards per punt last season and finished with 1,847 yards total on the 2019 season.

The 2020 NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 24th through March 2nd.