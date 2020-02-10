Former Hoosier Head Coach Bobby Knight Makes Appearance at Indiana

The legend of Bobby Knight is one Indiana Hoosier fans will always remember. Knight’s return to Assembly Hall on Saturday marked the end of a bitter twenty period the former head coach had with the university.

Knight, nicknamed the General, returned to Indiana for the first time since his firing in 2000. The General spent 29 seasons with the Hoosiers, earning three national championships and 11 conference titles.

The former Hoosier head coach joined his 1980 team at halftime of Indiana’s matchup against rival Purdue. A sold-out crowd of 17,222 greeted Knight with chants of “Bobby” and a standing ovation.

Coach Bob Knight returned to a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/0kMo9JTGXf — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 9, 2020

Knight’s Coaching Career

After spending three seasons as a forward for Ohio State, Knight began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1963.

The following year, Knight earned an assistant coaching position at Army. After serving as an assistant coach at Army, Knight began his head coaching career at the age of 24.

In six seasons with Army, Knight posted a record of 102-50. Additionally, Knight led the Black Knights to four National Invitational Tournaments.

In 1971, Knight began the first season of his legendary career at Indiana. During his reign at Indiana Knight earned three AP Coach of the Year awards and eight Big Ten Coach of the Year Awards.

After his firing in 2000, Knight coached at Texas Tech from 2001 to 2008. Through seven seasons with Texas Tech, Knight made four NCAA tournament appearances.

The Indiana Basketball Legacy

The three-time NCAA title winner established a winning tradition at Indiana University. The head coach went 662-239 during his career with the Hoosiers.

Knight’s three NCAA tournament titles came in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

During Saturday’s game, Knight was joined by members of the 1981 title team. Former NBA head coach and Indiana basketball player Randy Wittman spoke about the legacy Knight left at Indiana.

While at Indiana, the General earned his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.