Home / Basketball / Former Hoosier Head Coach Bobby Knight Makes Appearance at Indiana
Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana University since his dismissal in September of 2000. Knight, along with former player Isiah Thomas, right, are on the court during a ceremony with the Indiana players of the 1980 Big Ten championship team the halftime of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Former Hoosier Head Coach Bobby Knight Makes Appearance at Indiana

Mady Benton February 10, 2020 Basketball, College Basketball 48 Views

The legend of Bobby Knight is one Indiana Hoosier fans will always remember. Knight’s return to Assembly Hall on Saturday marked the end of a bitter twenty period the former head coach had with the university.

Knight, nicknamed the General, returned to Indiana for the first time since his firing in 2000. The General spent 29 seasons with the Hoosiers, earning three national championships and 11 conference titles.

The former Hoosier head coach joined his 1980 team at halftime of Indiana’s matchup against rival Purdue. A sold-out crowd of 17,222 greeted Knight with chants of “Bobby” and a standing ovation.

Knight’s Coaching Career

After spending three seasons as a forward for Ohio State, Knight began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1963.

The following year, Knight earned an assistant coaching position at Army. After serving as an assistant coach at Army, Knight began his head coaching career at the age of 24.

In six seasons with Army, Knight posted a record of 102-50. Additionally, Knight led the Black Knights to four National Invitational Tournaments.

Indiana University coach Bobby Knight, left, tells All-American Scott May he was named national college basketball player of the year at practice in Bloomington, Indiana in March 1976. Knight, who guided Indiana to its second undefeated season and the top ranking in the nation, was named college basketball coach of the year for the second straight year. May, a 6-foot-7 senior, is a repeater from last year’s All-America team. (AP Photo/RDP)

In 1971, Knight began the first season of his legendary career at Indiana. During his reign at Indiana Knight earned three AP Coach of the Year awards and eight Big Ten Coach of the Year Awards.

After his firing in 2000, Knight coached at Texas Tech from 2001 to 2008. Through seven seasons with Texas Tech, Knight made four NCAA tournament appearances.

The Indiana Basketball Legacy

The three-time NCAA title winner established a winning tradition at Indiana University. The head coach went 662-239 during his career with the Hoosiers.

Knight’s three NCAA tournament titles came in 1976, 1981 and 1987.

During Saturday’s game, Knight was joined by members of the 1981 title team. Former NBA head coach and Indiana basketball player Randy Wittman spoke about the legacy Knight left at Indiana.

While at Indiana, the General earned his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

Tags

About Mady Benton

Check Also

Crimson Tide take on Vols in SEC hoops matchup

The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide meet tonight for a classic SEC matchup. Both …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties