Hall-Led Gators Seek NCAA Lacrosse Final-Four Berth

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators senior attacker and 2024 American Conference Most Outstanding Player Maggi Hall talked Monday with Steve Russell on Sports Scene about the lacrosse team’s success throughout the regular season and into the postseason.

Underdog Story

The Gators hold a 19-game win streak. Florida’s (19-2) last loss came Feb. 17 at the hands of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

While the Gators did not expect to be as successful as they are, Hall says that it is nice to see how far the team has over her four year tenure.

Despite its success in the regular season, Florida was not awarded a top-eight seed in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship Bracket. Instead, the American Conference Tournament champions were sent on the road to Charlottesville for a round one rematch with the Tar Heels.

While the lack of recognition was frustrating, Hall says this gave the Gators motivation going into competition.

The Gators fought from behind and are now one of two unseeded teams still standing in the bracket.

Tournament Success

After falling to the Tar Heels earlier this season, the Gators got their revenge and defeated North Carolina 17-8 in round one of the tournament.

The win over the Tarheels put coach Amanda O’Leary over 400 career wins. She is the fourth head coach in Division 1 history to achieve this milestone.

Congratulations to our Coach O'Leary on 4⃣0⃣0⃣ career wins! 🔸Fourth coach in Division I NCAA history to reach 400 wins#FLax | #GoGators | @amandaoleary5 pic.twitter.com/8WFPIbnC3j — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) May 11, 2024

Florida is coming off of a 13-8 upset win over the fifth-seeded Virginia Cavaliers in round two. The Gators moved through to the quarterfinal round with the victory.

In a highly physical matchup, 36 fouls and eight cards were assessed between the two squads. Hall attributes this physicality to a desire to play more games this postseason.

Hall ended this matchup with two goals on three shots on goal. She also recorded three assists against the Cavaliers.

Fellow senior attacker Danielle Pavinelli led the Gators with four goals on six shots on goal.

Up Next

The Gators at four seed Maryland in the NCAA quarterfinals at noon Thursday. Coverage will be streamed on ESPNU.