Florida high school girls basketball regional finals and semifinals

The Florida girls high school basketball regional semifinals and finals are underway in north-central Florida as teams will battle to advance to the regional finals and state championship title.

1A Regional Wildwood at Hawthorne

Wildwood (25-2) takes a trip to Hawthorne (26-2) as these teams have nor played one another in this season. The winner between the two teams will take on Ponce De Leon or Holmes County in the Regional finals.

2A basketball Countryside Christian Vs FAMU High School

Countryside Christian has gone 17-4 in the season and are matched up against FAMU high school (14-7). Leading scorer for Countryside, jr. Kelli Cunningham, averages 16.9 points per game and 5.4 rebounds.

Florida A&M high school is led by Latessa Taylor who averages 10.6 points per game. Whoever comes on top in this game will advance to the regional finals taking on either University Christian or North Florida Education.

3A Pk Yonge revisits Father Lopez in Regional Semifinals game

P.K. Yonge takes a trip to Father Lopez in Daytona. This will be the last game of the season for one of these two teams as they will battle to advance to get to the regional finals.

P.K. Yonge head coach Willie Powers is in his second season with the Blue Waves. The team leader in scoring for the Waves is Courtney Moore who is averaging 19 points and eight assist per game. Moore has earned player of the game in five different occasions this season.

This will not be the first time these two teams meet. PK girls lost against Father Lopez 47-31 on Feb. 7.

Lopez limited PK in scoring to only eight points in the first quarter. On the other hand, Lopez rattled in a solid 20 points giving them a commutable lead against the Blue Waves. PK was able to fight back scoring 18 point in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to hold off this Father Lopez team that is ranked No.8 for the 2A district in the state of Florida.

Tiera White is the leading scorer for Father Lopez. She is averaging 13.5 points per game. The Winner between these two will advance and play either the winner out of Florida State University high school or Master Academy in Regional final game.

Each of these games will begin at 7 p.m.