Photo Gallery: P.K. Yonge Softball Tough Loss To West Port

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave softball team took a home loss to the West Port Wolf Pack, 15-10, on Wednesday.
P.K. Yonge (7-8) will compete at Ocala Christian ( 4-11) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
West Port (11-6) faces North Marion (7-9) on Thursday.
