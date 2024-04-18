P.K. Yonge breaks before Wednesday's home game. [Jauntre' Gray]

Photo Gallery: P.K. Yonge Softball Tough Loss To West Port

Jauntre' Gray April 18, 2024 High School Sports, PK Yonge High School, Softball 10 Views

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave softball team took a home loss to the West Port Wolf Pack, 15-10, on Wednesday.

P.K. Yonge (7-8) will compete at Ocala Christian ( 4-11) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

West Port (11-6) faces North Marion (7-9) on Thursday.

