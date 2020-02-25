Ranked Auburn battles reeling Rebels

After a 15-0 start to the season, the Auburn Tigers are not exactly were they want to be in SEC play right now. They are however still in the hunt for a regular season title. Winning out would mean a regular season championship for the second time in the last three years for Bruce Pearl‘s squad.

Ole Miss is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum. The Rebels are second to last in the SEC and played the Tigers to a close one-point loss just over a month ago.

Here is more on each of tonight’s competitors.

Auburn in the hunt

The last month and a half has not been great to the residents of Auburn, Al. Starting with a loss to arch rival Alabama on Jan. 15. The Tigers have slumped against SEC foes Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Missouri.

The main issue for the Tigers during this stretch has been poor shooting, with three of four losses coming with scoring figures less than 65 points.

The Tigers also average one of the highest points allowed figures in the country with over 70 points given up per game.

Auburn is looking to build off of a home win against Tennessee which helped stopped a two-game losing skid for the Tigers.

Rebels Playing Spoiler

The only postseason that the boys in Oxford, MS will be playing for is the SEC Tournament in Nashville. But, a winning stretch starting right now could lead straight to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

As mentioned earlier, these teams have met before and Ole Miss lost a close one. But, that was in Oxford. The game on Tuesday will be at Auburn, where the Tigers have yet to lose this season.

The last game the Rebels played ended with a huge loss to Alabama. The Tide put up 103 points, the first time the team scored over a hundred in an SEC game that didn’t go into overtime since 2002.

Needless to say, the only thing Ole Miss has going for itself is this 84-year-old sinking a putt from across the court.

LEGEND! 84-year-old Mary Ann Wakefield sunk this 94-foot putt to win a new car 👏 (via @OleMissMBB) pic.twitter.com/Rkq2GDD8yk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 23, 2020

Tip-off

The Ole Miss Rebels take on the Auburn Tigers tonight at 7 on the SEC Network.