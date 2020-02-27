Van Jefferson to Miss Combine Due to Injured Foot

The NFL Combine is a time for scouts to discover the next set of difference-makers for their respective teams. But wide receiver Van Jefferson discovered something else.

Jefferson’s physical on Wednesday revealed the former Gators wideout has a Jones fracture in his right foot. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jefferson will miss six to eight weeks’ time but will be healthy long before training camp.

Doctors informed Florida WR Van Jefferson that he has a Jones fracture in his right foot that was found during his combine physical, per sources. Jefferson will undergo surgery next week in Green Bay with Dr. Robert Anderson. Jefferson is projected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2020

Reportedly, Jefferson lacked any sign of symptoms while the injury went undetected.

Doctors disqualified Jefferson from participating in drills for liability purposes. However, a league source told Schefter the pass-catcher is still a Day Two player in regards to the NFL Draft.

The Ole Miss transfer tallied 84 catches, 1,160 yards and 12 touchdowns over his two years with Florida football.

What Was Jefferson’s Stock?

The son of former NFL receiver Shawn Jefferson, Van received praise for his precise route-running. Most Gator fans remember his route against Florida State in 2018 that left him all alone in the Seminoles secondary or his drive against LSU DB Derek Stingley Jr. in Baton Rouge in 2019.

Van Jefferson WR #12 Possession WR specialist. Not the traditional X type that operates <15yards on the outside but clean routes and footwork get him open in short spaces – Uses feet to beat press

– Fluid hips

– Attacks DB's leverage

– Strong hands

– Great backshoulder receiver pic.twitter.com/qwfb0Xpoxn — Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) February 27, 2020

As of Feb. 24th, the Draft Network had Jefferson as the 10th-best wideout in what’s considered an extremely strong receiving class. He garnered some attention in practice during Senior Bowl week in January.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein said Jefferson might not have breakaway speed or above-average size but his route-running presents “unique looks and angles that keep cornerbacks on their heels.”

He said the Tennessee native’s effective hand usage, agility and quick feet are all plusses.

Although, Zierlein believes he’ll need to prove he can deal with NFL size and strength on a consistent basis. Another area of concern was his “relatively modest numbers” that can probably be attributed to the embarrassment of offensive riches he played with at Ole Miss and Florida.

van jefferson, my god pic.twitter.com/lFD5JSAdBE — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 24, 2020

All Jefferson can do now is recover and hope what he’s put on tape so far can help him achieve something so many football players aspire to accomplish. The NFL Draft is April 23rd through the 25th. He’ll find out then.