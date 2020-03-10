Home / Uncategorized / No.13 Georgia vs No.12 Ole Miss Open Up SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament
2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament in Nashville, TN. (Photo Courtesy of SEC Twitter)

No.13 Georgia vs No.12 Ole Miss Open Up SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Madi Camporese March 10, 2020

Thirteenth seed Georgia will be opening the 2020 SEC Men’s basketball tournament facing off against 12th seed Ole Miss. Both the Bulldogs and the Rebels will come into their game tomorrow night with a 15-16 overall record.

The winner of tomorrow night’s first-round matchup will face off with Florida in the second round. That game will start at 25 minutes after the No.9 Alabama and No.8 Tennessee game that starts at noon on Thursday.

No.13 Georgia Bulldogs (5-13 Conference Record)

The Bulldogs come into tomorrow night matchup on a two-game losing streak after losses to Florida and LSU. Georgia lost its home matchup versus the Rebels on Jan. 25 70-60. Georgia is being led behind star guard Anthony Edwards this season who is averaging 19.5 ppg. 5.3 RPG and 2.8 APG.

Georgia’s Anthony Edwards reacts to hitting back-to-back 3-pointers against Kentucky during the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

No.12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-12 Conference Record)

The Rebels go into tomorrow’s game on a single-game losing streak after a tough loss to Mississippi State 69-44. Ole Miss claimed a regular-season victory in their only match up with the Bulldogs, 70-60.

As a team, Ole Miss is averaging 69.2 points per game and is led by Breein Tyree who averages 19.7 ppg, 3.7 RPG and 2.5 APG.

Feb 18, 2017; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Ole Miss Rebels guard Deandre Burnett (1) dribbles the ball as guard Terence Davis (3) looks on in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas defeated Mississippi 98-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sport
Mississippi’s Breein Tyree, left, dribbles past Missouri’s Dru Smith, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Nashville, TN and will be aired on the SEC Network.

