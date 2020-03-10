No.13 Georgia vs No.12 Ole Miss Open Up SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament

Thirteenth seed Georgia will be opening the 2020 SEC Men’s basketball tournament facing off against 12th seed Ole Miss. Both the Bulldogs and the Rebels will come into their game tomorrow night with a 15-16 overall record.

The winner of tomorrow night’s first-round matchup will face off with Florida in the second round. That game will start at 25 minutes after the No.9 Alabama and No.8 Tennessee game that starts at noon on Thursday.

No.13 Georgia Bulldogs (5-13 Conference Record)

The Bulldogs come into tomorrow night matchup on a two-game losing streak after losses to Florida and LSU. Georgia lost its home matchup versus the Rebels on Jan. 25 70-60. Georgia is being led behind star guard Anthony Edwards this season who is averaging 19.5 ppg. 5.3 RPG and 2.8 APG.

No.12 Ole Miss Rebels (6-12 Conference Record)

The Rebels go into tomorrow’s game on a single-game losing streak after a tough loss to Mississippi State 69-44. Ole Miss claimed a regular-season victory in their only match up with the Bulldogs, 70-60.

As a team, Ole Miss is averaging 69.2 points per game and is led by Breein Tyree who averages 19.7 ppg, 3.7 RPG and 2.5 APG.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Nashville, TN and will be aired on the SEC Network.