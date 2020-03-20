Bills Charge a Big Bill For Diggs

It was only a matter of time, but Stefon Diggs has been traded from the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills. The Bills acquired the Vikings’ receiver and a 2020 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2020 first-round pick (22nd overall), a 2020 fifth-round pick, a 2020 sixth-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. Nobody circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.

Your Wish is Granted

This is what Diggs wanted. With all of the tweets and controversy, Diggs made it clear that he wasn’t happy in Minnesota. Missing meetings and practices, tweets hinting at his anger, and showing his annoyance on the field towards his quarterback, Kirk Cousins. Dan Orlovsky elaborates on the situation and how both teams are benefitting from this trade.

Minnesota chose Kirk. It seems selfish for Diggs to complain about being on a successful team. Three of his five seasons in Minnesota, the team made it to the playoffs and the team advanced in two of them. They never had a losing season while Diggs was there. Although, Diggs did have a huge dropoff from 2018 to 2019. Last season, Diggs posted the least amount of catches (63) and targets (94) since his rookie year. But, he did achieve his career-best in yards at 1130 for the season. I believe Diggs was just unhappy and a problem on a team. Minnesota seemed to be moving forward and they couldn’t do that with Diggs.

Blissful Bills

There is a new king in the AFC East. Tom Brady is gone and Diggs is here. The division is Buffalo’s to lose. Last season, the Bills were an OT away from advancing in the playoffs. With a stout defense returning, another burner in Diggs to go with John Brown, and a break out running back in Devin Singletary, this team is legit. Orlovsky adds in more factors and thinks this team is a greater threat to AFC teams than just winning their division.

Buffalo has a young, athletic quarterback in Josh Allen and a lot of speedsters around him. This offense should be fast and fun. The team’s defense should have more fun too, especially if their offense is able to score as efficiently as this group should.

The new dynamic duo in the AFC showed their excitement about working together on Twitter.

AFC East

With Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, this Patriots offense is going to look significantly different. Although, the Patriots do still have a talented defense and one of the greatest coaches of all time. New England re-signed Devin McCourty and franchise-tagged Joe Thuney. They should still be able to compete for second in the division with the Dolphins and Jets.

The Dolphins have also made some moves this offseason. Brian Flores has brought in some players from New England that he used to coach on defense. They also signed Jordan Howard who should be starting at running back. This team is still going to build heavily off the draft. Yet, they still lack the talent to compete.

The New York Jets are a decent team and have re-signed former Florida Gator Brian Poole. The Jets also signed former Denver Bronco center, Connor McGovern to better protect Sam Darnold. This is an overall decent team on paper. But they have been inconsistent with their play and I still do not see them competing with Buffalo.