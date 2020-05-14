Sixteen years since serving as Florida’s offensive coordinator, Larry Fedora takes on that position at Baylor. Fedora will be joining the trio at Baylor in 2020 that is in their first year at their positions.

Road Back to Waco

This won’t be Fedora’s first stint at Baylor. He was a coach under Grant Teaff from 1991 to 1996. Fedora said that being under Teaff was “unbelievable experience for a young coach.”

Fedora excepted a position with the Air Force Academy, and it would be 25 years before he and Baylor reunited.

Fast-forward to 2019. After seven years as the head coach for North Carolina, Fedora spent a year at Texas as an analyst. When Baylor hired Dave Aranda to succeed Matt Rhule, Aranda called up Fedora and offered him the OC job. Fedora said, after meeting with Aranda, going to Baylor was the best choice.

This isn’t Fedora’s first offensive coordinator gig. He held the position at Middle Tennesse, Florida and Oklahoma State. He hasn’t called plays in a few years, but he assisted the OC at Texas planning the offensive game planning.

Fedora is ready to get to practice at Baylor so he can get to know his team. Since there as not been practice due to COVID-19, he has not been able to see his players in person. This has not stopped Fedora from studying his team, and he’s ready to figure it out.

This is the first time in 44 years (as a player or coach) that Fedora was not involved in spring football, but he’s ready to go when the time comes.