Rodgers On Packers Selection Of Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his silence on Friday after making his first public statements concerning the 2020 NFL Draft. The Packers unexpectedly selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love for the No. 26 overall pick leaving speculation on the effect it would have on Rodgers and the organization.

Rodgers’ Reaction

According to Rodgers, the pick left him surprised considering his intentions of playing into his forties.

“My sincere desire to start and finish with an organization,” Rodgers said, “just like for many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. I understand the organization’s future, outlook, and making sure they’re thinking about the team now and down the line. I respect that. At the same time, I still believe in myself and I have the strong desire to play into my forties, and I’m just now sure how that all works together at this point.”

Rodgers made it clear that playing elsewhere was not off the table.

“If there comes a time where I still feel like I can play at a high level and my body feels great. Well, then there are other guys who have gone on and played elsewhere,” he said. The possibility that Rodgers could leave the organization he has spent his first 15 NFL seasons with is not something many would want to see.

Rodgers’ Thoughts On Love

Within the video conference, Rodgers stated that Love did not ask to be drafted by the Packers and to not place blame on him for the situation.

“He’s coming in excited about this opportunity. We had a great conversation after the draft and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders,” Rodgers said.

Love had also commented on his conversation with Rodgers.

“He’s a really good guy. He congratulated me and I just let him know I was excited to be able to work with him,” Love said.

Looking Ahead

Rodgers would be able to play in a different team’s uniform as soon as 2021.

Although, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick speculated, “…the 2022 season is when you will see him play elsewhere because that’s what makes the most sense.”

The Packer’s decision to take on Love has the potential to change dynamics within the locker room. Rodgers’ relationship with the Green Bay Packers organization could worsen and may inspire him to turn to where he feels more wanted.

Overall, Rodgers has withheld from displaying too much negativity towards the organization.