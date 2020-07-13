FSU Cuts Athletic Budget By 20 Percent

The athletic department at FSU announced that they are cutting their operational budget by 20 percent due to the coronavirus outbreak. Athletic Director David Coburn stated that 25 full-time positions were eliminated and staff salary reductions were made.

A letter sent by Coburn to his athletic staff included the specific reductions being made at FSU.

Elimination of 25 full-time positions within the athletics department

Staff salary reductions in the following amounts:

10 percent reduction in salary for employees making $150,000 and above

7.5 percent reduction in salary for employees making between $72,000 and $149,999

5 percent reduction in salary for employees making between $43,000 and $71,999

20 percent of the operating budget will be cut

Furloughs in addition to the salary reductions remain a strong possibility

Furthermore, the athletic department primarily sources the pandemic as being the cause. Although, Coburn also mentioned that other aspects contributed.

“Declines in football season ticket sales and donations to the annual fund of Seminole Boosters, and the unanticipated expenses related to replacing the football coaching staff have resulted in revenue shortfalls,” said Coburn. You are remarkable people who make up an extraordinary team, and I thank you for your hard work and support. These are challenging times for so many reasons.”

The reductions are to go into effect on Aug. 8. They will remain for the year contract period.