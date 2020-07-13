Home / Football / Redskins to Retire Name And Logo
FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is seen on FedEx Field prior to an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Redskins in Landover, Md. Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says Seattle-based Amazon will begin pulling Redskins team merchandise from its online marketplace. Ferguson urged the online giant to remove such merchandise it because of growing calls for the team to change what he called their use of a racial slur in the name. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)

Redskins to Retire Name And Logo

Parker Welch July 13, 2020 Football, NFL 10 Views

The Washington Redskins have officially announced their intention to retire the “Redskins” name and logo due to pressure from sponsors, activists, and other investors.

The Redskins name and logo dates back to 1933 when the franchise was born. The name has faced criticism as being racist and demeaning towards Native Americans.

In 2013, Owner Daniel Snyder told USA TODAY Sports that he would never change the team’s name. Although, after increasing pressure from sponsors in the midst of social justice movements, the Redskins said that they would undergo a thorough review of their name on July 3. The official decision was announced only a little more than a week later. 

Washington’s New Team Name

The franchise will not be revealing their new name at this time, Sports Business Daily reported that there are still trademark issues pending and holding up any further announcement. Although, there are speculations of what it might be. 

ESPN’s John Keim commented that one likely option would be the Washington Warriors.

If it ends up to be the Warriors, then it’s a name that Dan Snyder has always kinda favored. If it ends up in that way, then I would say I’m not surprised, because there was a preference for this name previously. If they go in a different direction, I would be really surprised,” Keim said.

Keim explained that he originally thought it wouldn’t happen. A week later, he believed it was certain.

About Parker Welch

Parker Welch is a sophomore at the University of Florida majoring in Sports Media at the College of Journalism & Communications.

