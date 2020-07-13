Redskins to Retire Name And Logo

The Washington Redskins have officially announced their intention to retire the “Redskins” name and logo due to pressure from sponsors, activists, and other investors.

The Redskins name and logo dates back to 1933 when the franchise was born. The name has faced criticism as being racist and demeaning towards Native Americans.

In 2013, Owner Daniel Snyder told USA TODAY Sports that he would never change the team’s name. Although, after increasing pressure from sponsors in the midst of social justice movements, the Redskins said that they would undergo a thorough review of their name on July 3. The official decision was announced only a little more than a week later.

Washington’s New Team Name

The franchise will not be revealing their new name at this time, Sports Business Daily reported that there are still trademark issues pending and holding up any further announcement. Although, there are speculations of what it might be.

ESPN’s John Keim commented that one likely option would be the Washington Warriors.

“If it ends up to be the Warriors, then it’s a name that Dan Snyder has always kinda favored. If it ends up in that way, then I would say I’m not surprised, because there was a preference for this name previously. If they go in a different direction, I would be really surprised,” Keim said.

Keim explained that he originally thought it wouldn’t happen. A week later, he believed it was certain.