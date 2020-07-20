Home / NASCAR / Austin Dillon Wins Big in Texas
Austin Dillon speaks in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Austin Dillon Wins Big in Texas

Harrison Smajovits July 20, 2020

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon beat out teammate Tyler Reddick to win the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday. This was a 1-2 finish for the Richard Childress Racing team. It was a close finish with Dillion winning by .149-seconds. Before the race, Dillon was outside the top 16 that made the Cup Series playoffs. This victory moved him to no. 14, but the win at Texas Motor Speedway clinched him the playoff birth via automatic qualifier regardless.

According to NASCAR.com, this is Dillon’s third-career victory. He won the Daytona 500 in 2017 and the Coca Cola 600 in 2018. Dillon said this win stands out because of the battle to make it happen.

Austin Dillon, left and Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage, right, celebrate in Victory Lane after the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Other Important Notes

Meanwhile, to round out the top five: Joey Logano finished in third, Kyle Bush finished in fourth and Kevin Harvick finished in fifth. Harvick finished in the top five for the 11th time. This pushed him into first place in the NASCAR Cup Series. He leads Ryan Blaney by 91 points.

Driver Bubba Wallace finished in 14th. He sits outside the top 16, currently ranked no. 19 in the Cup Series.

Ten drivers have clinched a spot now in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff. Six spots remain open with eight races left to go.

The complete top ten from the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 is listed below:

  1. Austin Dillon
  2. Tyler Riddick
  3. Joey Logano
  4. Kyle Busch
  5. Kevin Harvick
  6. Erik Jones 
  7. Ryan Blaney 
  8. Kurt Bush
  9. Brad Keselowski
  10. Aric Almirola 

 

Sound Courtesy of ABC Newscall

