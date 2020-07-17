15 women allege toxic culture while working for Washington Redskins

The Washington Post released an explosive story on Thursday that alleges an environment of sexual harassment and verbal abuse within the toxic culture of the Washington Redskins organization.

Fifteen women came forward, 14 of them anonymously. All of them spoke out on the horrible culture within the Redskins’ organization from 2006-2019.

According to ESPN, some of those employees named include former director of pro personnel Alex Santos. Another big name was former assistant director of pro personnel Richard Mann II. Longtime radio play-by-play announcer and senior vice president Larry Michael was named also.

Others named include president of business operations Dennis Greene and former chief operating officer Mitch Gershman.

While none of these men are still with the club, all of the complaints came during the tenure of controversial owner Daniel Snyder. Since purchasing the team in 1999, Snyder has ruffled feathers around the league with his refusal to change the team name until finally caving this week when FedEx threatened to pull its money for naming rights to the stadium.

Success has not come to the nation’s capital either. Since Snyder became owner, the Redskins have had four times as many coaching changes (8) as playoff wins (2.)

The allegations include inappropriate comments about their physical appearance. More severe incidences include allegedly selling access to Redskins cheerleaders to woo clients to purchase suites for games.

Redskins Respond

Snyder originally declining to comment when the story was being written. However, he later released a statement this morning vowing change within his organization.