NBA going all in on social justice issues

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveils the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award during a news conference Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Chase Anschultz July 27, 2020

The NBA regular season is coming back July 30, and players will have to option to display social justice messages on the back of their jerseys.

How many players will participate?

The NBA has approved several sayings that will go on the back of jerseys. Marc J. Spears reported 285 players will have a saying on their jersey.

Also, Chris Haynes tweeted what some players will specifically be wearing

One star player who opted to not put a message on his jersey is Lebron James.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s thoughts

Adam Silver spoke recently about how the NBA is handling social justice issues. He talked about how the NBA almost didn’t begin its restart because of the unrest created by the death of George Floyd.

Silver and the players saw their best chance at creating change was with their platforms on the NBA stage. However, Silver understands social change is not created through jersey phrases alone.

Also, Silver said the most important thing going on in the league right now is the players showing a long-term commitment to change.

With that in mind, Silver said the NBA players and owners are working on a plan to create a foundation that will help further their efforts.

Overall, Silver believes the NBA can come together this season and promote change.

Looking ahead to NBA games

Finally, the NBA will restart on Thursday. First, it’s a doubleheader with the Jazz playing the Pelicans followed by the Clippers playing the Lakers. Then, the rest of the league gets into action with six games played on Friday and Saturday.

Also, with MLB already having trouble after its first weekend back, all eyes will be on the NBA to see how it handles the first weekend of regular-season games.

All sound comes courtesy of ABCNewsCall.com

