2020 PGA Championship tees off today

Golf fans have their eyes on San Francisco for this tournament. New to August, the PGA Championship hosts 95 out of the top 100 players in the world. TPC Hiding Park will be the course the golfers face this weekend, as the first major of the newly-designed season begins.

Koepka, Woods and Thomas–Oh My

Brooks Koepka is ranked number sixth in the PGA. He has the opportunity to win this major tournament three times in a row, with a win this weekend. He may make history being the first person since Walter Hagen to win three straight. Koepka has been battling some knee stiffness these past months which has had an affect on his swing.

"I feel good. I feel confident. I’m excited for the next three days." Latest from the #PGAChamp https://t.co/6UNRDQRgPd — Yorkshire Post Sport (@YPSport) August 6, 2020

Tiger Woods is playing in only his second event amid the pandemic. Additionally, he looks to win his 16th major and 83rd PGA event. A win in California would ensure that Tiger is the winningest golfer ever, overtaking Sam Snead.

Lastly, Justin Thomas, the number one player in the world, looks to maintain his position. Recently, Thomas won the St. Jude Invitational. These three are favored to win, but there is still much golf to be played.

PGA Championship round 1

The first round began today, with the last round on Sunday. After the first day, Australian Jason Day is at the top of the leaderboard. Nine golfers are tied for second, with Koepka being one of them at four under. Tiger is not far behind Koepka at five under, while Thomas finished one over for the day.

While there are three more rounds, the odds are looking better for either Tiger or Brooks.