Rays Set records in sweep of Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays completed their four-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox yesterday with a commanding 17-8 win.

The win extends the Rays win streak at Fenway Park to eight games, which is the longest win streak at any visiting park in team history. The red-hot Rays are winners of their last six, and 13 of their last 14 against Boston.

-Most runs and hits since 7/12/19

-First 4-game sweep since 9/5-8/19

-Second 4-game sweep against BOS in club history

-Eighth straight win at Fenway Park

-Fourth time in club history with 4 HR in back-to-back games

-Lead MLB in runs scored RECAP // https://t.co/tXTjRxNkTa pic.twitter.com/vfmOczvCW8 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 14, 2020

In four games, Tampa Bay racked up 42 runs in Boston, which set a new franchise record for runs in a series. Additionally, the Rays set a franchise record for hits (59) and extra-base hits (24) for a series.

“It doesn’t surprise me because of the talent we have here,” Rays shortstop Willy Adames said. “We have great players, and we pick up each other. That shows you what type of talent we have here. Now we have to keep rolling. We have to keep having fun. We have to keep winning games, because that’s the only way we’re going to get to the World Series.”

Drone Delay

Even a wacky drone delay wasn’t enough to stifle the bats for the Rays this weekend. In the third inning, the umpires pointed up to a drone that was hovering above the right-field bleachers.

A mysterious drone caused a delay of the Red Sox – Rays game “What is that? Why now?”#baseballin2020 pic.twitter.com/qZnpzCzuLz — Scott Austin (@ScottMAustin) August 13, 2020

The game was delayed for four minutes, as both teams headed off the field.

“I didn’t even know the rule,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “The Red Sox certainly did. They walked off the field. I heard it was a kid. I hope he didn’t get in too much trouble.”

What’s Next

The Rays will travel to Buffalo to play the Toronto Blue Jays at their alternate site. The Rays are hoping they can carry the momentum of a sweep of the Red Sox into more wins.