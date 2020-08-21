Magic lose to Bucks, Miami defeats Indiana

The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat were both in action on Thursday. The Heat beat the Pacers 109-100, while the Magic lost to the Bucks 111-96

Orlando’s comeback attempt runs out of steam

The Magic couldn’t overcome a poor shooting first quarter. They only scored 13 points in the opening quarter; not at all getting out to the fast start they did in game 1.

However, despite being down 64-43 at halftime, the Magic still battled back in the second half. The Magic got it to a 9 point game with 3 minutes left but ran out of momentum.

Nikola Vucevic was the bright spot for the Magic in the loss. He scored 32 points and 10 rebounds. Vucevic has been very consistent for the Magic so far in the playoffs, scoring 35 points and 14 rebounds in game 1 of the series.

The Magic will need to correct the shooting problems they had in the first half of game 2 to remain in this series. Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The series is tied 1-1.

Miami goes up 2-0 on Indiana

The Heat shot 51 percent from the 3-point line on the way to a win over the Pacers. Duncan Robinson shot the 3-ball well for the Heat. He started 6/6 and ended up 7/8 from behind the arc on his way to 24 points in 25 minutes.

With pretty much everything else being even in the game, The 3-point line was definitely where Miami won the game. The Pacers shot 35 percent from three compared to the Heat’s 51 percent.

Also, Bam Adebayo seems to be a rising star in the league. He didn’t have a big game Thursday in terms of points or rebounds, but his impact can be shown in the +/- stat. Adebayo was +19 whenever he was on the floor, which was the highest on the team.

Head coach Eric Spoelstra spoke about his impact.

The Pacers will have to find a way to run the Heat off the 3-point line to get back in this series. Game 3 is Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

