Doug Marrone on Jags camp

Head coach Doug Marrone gave updates about his Jacksonville Jaguars in his press conference. The Jaguars, like every other NFL team, haven’t had the conventional offseason. COVID-19 has stopped nearly all offseason activities, so now teams are trying to get back into the swing of things.

Marrone on the Jags health, and plans for this week

“I feel really good about where the team is,” Marrone said, talking about the player’s health.”We are getting into a week where we now go six-straight days until the next day off. There’s a lot of work ahead of us this week, and it’s a big week. It’s a week that we have got to get a lot of situational work in, we gotta get a lot of high contact in, so it will be a little bit of a push this week. I think Saturday we will do some scrimmaging. Probably get some live plays in. Then, come back Sunday. We will take the pads off on Sunday. Do a lot of situational stuff, and do a lot of cardio.”

Doug Marrone on what it will be like without large crowds

Marrone said he does notice the crowds when he’s at the game, but when he’s actually in the huddle everything is blocked out.

Also, Marrone said if you’re a player that used the crowds to perform, you will need to find a different avenue. However, he said if you just focused on the game, then the crowds not being there will not be an issue.

Marrone talking about the offensive and defensive lines.

Doug Marrone said he was happy with the development of both position groups.

“The young guys have come in and competed,” Marrone said, speaking about the offensive line.

“So many young guys have shown, even though they aren’t from the big schools, whether it’s Miami of Ohio or St. John’s University. Those guys are doing a nice job; they really are. A little bit more progressed than I would think coming in.

Marrone said the guys added to the defensive line have also been fitting in nicely.

The Jaguars signed Tim Jernigan. Jernigan returns home to Florida after growing up in Lake City, going to Columbia High School, then playing college football at Florida State.

Jernigan was with the Ravens and the Eagles before the Jaguars.

“We brought in Tim Jernigan, and he’s done a really good job. I’m happy where he is,” Marrone said.

Marrone said he will have a better feel for the defensive line as a whole after this week because the physicality will pick up.