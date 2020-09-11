Buccaneers Will Face Saints in Week 1

For the first time ever, Tom Brady will not take the field on Sunday with the New England Patriots. Instead, it will be with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All eyes are on Brady and the Buccaneers, as they face off against the New Orleans Saints. This might be arguably the most anticipated game on the NFL week-1 schedule.

Tampa Bay Ready for Challenge

The Buccaneers have lofty goals heading into 2020. After a 7-9 finish in 2019, Tampa Bay went all in this offseason by signing some of the NFL’s biggest names.

The Bucs brought in arguably one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Tom Brady. Tampa Bay also went out and acquired one of Brady’s former longtime teammates in Rob Gronkowski back in April. The two spent nine seasons together in New England.

Other Notable Names

Furthermore, Tampa Bay also signed another veteran player in running back LeSean McCoy at the beginning of August. McCoy brings 11 years of playing experience to the Bucs’ offense.

And lastly, in one of the more recent notable moves by Tampa Bay, on Sunday, the team signed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette to an already deep, loaded backfield.

With so much veteran leadership added during the offseason, the Buccaneers have become favorites to not only possibly win their division, but also the Super Bowl.

A trip to New Orleans against a divisional foe will be about as tough as it can get for a team looking to break in its new roster. But Gronkowski is confident heading into Sunday’s game.

Gronkowski said playing the Saints will definitely be a challenge, but the only thing he and his team can do is just go out and play as hard as they can.

Something that will be different come Sunday’s games will be the limited amount or zero fans in stadiums across the NFL. For the New Orleans-Tampa Bay contest, there will be no spectators in attendance, as the Saints won’t start allowing fans until week 3 of the season.

Gronkowski said with no spectators there to help create the energy for the game, it will now be up to the players to provide the enthusiasm that will be lacking.

Final Thoughts

It’s America’s Game of the Week. Two divisional rivals. Brady vs. Brees. For those who love football, it doesn’t get any better than this.

With no preseason this year, Sunday will be the first time either of these teams has taken the field in a live game. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. on Fox.

Sound used in this story is courtsey of ABCNewscall.