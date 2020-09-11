Jags ready for the Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts received makeovers this offseason. Fans will get to see the new-look teams face off in week 1, on Sunday.

Jaguars hope Minshew II can build off rookie season

Last year, Minshew flashed brilliant play-making ability. He thew for 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 14 games. However, he lacked consistency. With a year under his belt and an offseason to prepare as the starter, Minshew will have the chance to show more brilliance.

Enter new quarterback’s coach Ben McAdoo and offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. These two will be tasked with making Minshew’s transition into year two smooth.

Just because he has a full year under his belt does not mean year two will be a smooth transition. The Jaguars have many new faces across the team. Calais Campbell, Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye, Marquise Lee, Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Fournette are all gone. Those players had a major impact on this team’s previous success.

Now it will be up to Minshew and several new faces. Rookies CJ Henderson (CB), K’lavon Chaisson (EDGE) and Laviska Shenault will be thrown into action early and are expected to produce. While the rookies will be thrown into action, the middle of the defense will be manned by newly signed linebacker Joe Schobert.

Defensive coordinator Todd Wash is familiar with Rivers and the Colts and has an idea of what to expect.

Philip Rivers to Build on Legacy.

It will be weird to see Rivers not wearing a Chargers’ jersey on Sunday, but the transition for him could be smooth given the supporting cast.

Rivers is joining a team on the rise, lead by an elite offensive line, Rivers should have time to get the ball out to players like T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell and Jack Doyle. All-pro left guard Quinten Nelson will also be leading the way on a strong rushing attack. With running backs Marlon Mack and rookie Jonathon Taylor, the Colts should have lanes to run in. This could be a major problem come Sunday for the Jaguars.

The Colts also got better on defense. General Manager Chris Ballard handed the 49ers the 13th overall pick in exchange for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He joins a unit that features Darius Leonard, Malik Hooker and newly signed corner Xavior Rhodes.

What to expect week 1

The Jaguars are in a tough spot, they have a quarterback who they believe can lead this franchise, but his supporting cast is suspect. Expect to hear several rookies names a lot, as well as running back James Robinson, who appears to the lead back for now.

Second-year linebacker Josh Allen will have his work cut out for him getting to Rivers. However, he showed last year how talented of a pass rusher he is.

Schobert had high praise for Allen.

For the Colts, expect a run-first approach. At some point this year, Jonathon Taylor will probably be the lead back, but for now, Mack is the starter and both players are in position for a big week 1.

Jaguars to allow limited capacity

The Jaguars will allow 25 percent capacity. Roughly 17,000 fans will be allowed in TIAA Bank Field on Sunday.