Home / Feature Sports News / Fire Breaks Out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Fire Breaks Out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Harrison Smajovits September 12, 2020 Feature Sports News, Gators Football, Gators Sports 359 Views

Never thought this could be said, but it is a good thing there was no game today. During the early afternoon on Saturday, a fire broke out at UF’s Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The fire was capture on video and posted on Twitter via an account named Doves Cry Too.

The tweet was posted at 3:17 p.m. and already has been retweet over 2,000 times. The first video has been viewed over 300,000 times.

The video depicts a thick cloud of smoke coming from the south end of the stadium adjacent to Stadium Rd. Follow up tweets came shortly after, showing Gainesville Fire Department arriving on the scene.

Other videos showed firemen entering the stadium on the second level from a fire ladder. The streets have been blocked off, and the video showed medical staff preparing a stretcher in case there are any serious injuries.

At 3:45 p.m. the University of Florida’s official twitter account posted that the fire was out and the cause and damage were being assessed.

The Florida Gators official twitter followed up this announcement with a tweet of their own a few minutes later. They claimed the fire was from a maintenance tractor (to clarify what this means: a golf cart exploded).

No structural damage to the facility has been reported.

If the original 2020 Florida Gators football schedule had gone as planned, the Gators would have been hosting the Kentucky Wildcats the day of the fire. Of course, the situation may have been different, but it does lead to a sigh of relief knowing there’s no crowd.

Tags

About Harrison Smajovits

Harrison is a sports coordinator at ESPN 98.1 FM/850 AM WRUF. He served as a beat writer for Florida Gators football in 2019 and contributes to WRUF's Trending Now segments. Harrison has been a content writer for WRUF since January 2019.

Check Also

Malik

A Revitalized Malik Davis is Ready to Make His Mark

Back when Malik Davis burst onto the scene in 2017, it seemed like the sky …

© 2020 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties