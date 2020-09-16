John Hevesy hopeful for offensive line

John Hevesy, the Gators offensive line coach, has plenty of potential for the 2020 season. The Gators have plenty of size on their O-line, but they also have some versatility. Last season, the guys were young and still figuring out how to work well together. With most of those guys returning, Hevesy has hope for their performance in the 2020 season.

Hevesy new mindset

Last year the line was still trying to find their niche. For most of the players, their offseason was almost non-existent. When spring football was about to begin, so did the coronavirus pandemic. While the team has been finding ways to practice and improve, the pressure is on for this offensive line to perform better than last season. According to Hevesy, the key to success for his players is efficiency.

The biggest mistakes last year were seen in the little things. Whether it was miscommunication or errors, the small moments are what the 49-year-old coach is looking to improve this year.

Forsythe and Reese

Two players stand out to Hevesy for different reasons. Stone Forsythe, coming into his final season with the Gators, emerges into a new role as a leader. The red-shirt senior allowed only three sacks last year. Despite the setbacks of the pandemic, the lifestyle and routine of a college athlete comes naturally to Forsythe. This is just one of the reasons why he stands apart as one of the leaders of the offensive line.

Stewart Reese, on the other hand, comes to the Swamp after his stint at Mississippi State. He signed to play under Dan Mullen and Hevesy at Mississippi State, and his younger brother David plays for the Gators. The decision to transfer was simple for Reese, and he has fit in quite well with the guys. The 345-pound lineman brings plenty of versatility with him to Florida. His ability to play in multiple positions is what Coach Hevesy has called, “a good problem.” Along with his field presence, Reese has a big personality which has only helped him mesh with the team more.

The first game of the season is approaching. The Gators take on Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 26th at noon.