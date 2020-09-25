Miami Dolphins Shut Down Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday Night

Thursday night in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 31 to 13 at TIAA Bank Field. Both teams suffered losses in their games last week and both took the field last night with something to prove.

Fitzpatrick For The Win

Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick carried his team to victory last night. He entered the field hot and threw a quick 12 consecutive completed passes including two touchdowns. In addition, Fitzpatrick set a single-game franchise record with a 90 percent completion percentage in a minimum of 20 attempts.

Preston Williams put his team on the board in the first quarter after he catching a three-yard touchdown on a slant from Fitzpatrick. To finish the first quarter, running back Jordan Howard ran the ball in from a yard out to put his team up 14 – 0.

Then to close the first half, Mike Gesicki jumped into the air to snag a touchdown and Fitzpatrick ran for a score at the end of the third quarter to put the Dolphins up 28 – 7.

Jason Sanders put the final numbers on the board when he banged in a 30-yard FG to make the final score at 31 – 13.

Jaguars’ Struggle With Defense

Jacksonville has had a rough start with their defense the entirety of the season and Thursday night was no different. After allowing the Dolphins to score a TD on the first drive, the Jags defense seemed unable to pick themselves back up. Coach Doug Marrone wasn’t happy.

“It’s something that’s disappointing and that we will be working on. Obviously, it puts you in a bind and you never feel like you’re in rhythm with the game. We understand that and its not something that we’re looking to defend. We’re just trying to find a way to get better at it.”

The Jags also ended their game on a bad note. At the end of the third quarter, Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew was stripped of the football. Tackle Cam Robinson aimed to recover the fumble but he ended up ejected from the game after touching officials in a dog pile.