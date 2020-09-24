SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Discusses Upcoming Conference Schedule

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke out about a number of things, including waivers and the College Football Playoff Committee, on Wednesday. His comments come just days before the SEC football schedule starts on Saturday.

How Many Games Are Enough?

One of the topics that Sankey spoke on was the potential for a minimum game requirement from the Playoff Committee. He said he hadn’t given much thought to the concept.

The SEC is slated to play a 10-game conference only season, starting on Saturday. Both the Big 12 and ACC already started playing games and are playing an 11-game schedule. 10 of those games are in conference, with one of them being nonconference.

First look at the full 2020 SEC football schedule 👀 (via @SEC) pic.twitter.com/nf3woo4JdZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 17, 2020

The Big Ten and Pac 12 initially canceled their football seasons over COVID-19 concerns, but the Big Ten changed course last week. The conference announced they will play an eight-game conference-only schedule. Games will start on Oct. 24.

Sankey said he can see “any number of challenges” unfolding throughout the season, especially those the selection committee will face. However, he said he trusts the committee with decisions on any discrepancies in schedule length.

He also referred to a metric known as data points that the selection committee will often use. In his opinion, those points might be an instance where schedule length could prove influential.

Who Gets a Transfer Waiver?

As the SEC season quickly approaches, there are still a number of questions on transfers in the conference. Several intraconference transfers including Cade Mays at Tennessee and Joey Gatewood at Kentucky are seeking immediate eligibility.

However, Sankey refused to comment on specific waiver requests on Wednesday.

Saturday’s Coming

There are still a number of unknowns for the college football season. (Including the fate of Pac-12 football in 2020 which will be decided tonight.) However, SEC football is on the horizon with the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels kicking off the season at noon on ESPN.