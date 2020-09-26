Eastside Rams Fall to Buchholz Bobcats

The Eastside Rams hosted the Buchholz Bobcats Friday night in the crosstown rivalry matchup at Citizens Field. Both teams entered the game looking to notch their first win of the season.

Drama struck early on, with Buchholz starting quarterback Jack Hevesy going down with an injury on their first drive of the game. The Bobcats turned to sophomore Creed Whittemore under center. The natural wide receiver stepped up with two passing touchdowns, connecting with junior receiver Quan Lee in the first quarter, and senior receiver Terrell Jackson in the second quarter. The Bobcats rolled through the Rams, winning 54-0 and improving to 1-1 this season.

Player of the Game

Senior running back Quandarius Smith led the offensive charge today for the Buchholz Bobcats, collecting four rushing touchdowns on the night.

Eastside’s Struggles Continue

“We showed class and discipline tonight. That’s one of the biggest things this team is starting to understand. We got punched in the mouth by a good team, but it’s all about how we respond. We got a young team that’s going to take their bumps and bruises. It will create depth and experience.” – Eastside Head Coach Alexander Deleon

Despite two early fumble recoveries by Eastside junior Tyler Brooks, the Rams were unable to contain Buchholz’s offense. On the offensive end, Eastside found little luck moving the ball downfield against an experienced Bobcat defense. Head Coach Alexander Deleon saw the game as a learning experience for his young squad, and he expects the team to grow as the season progresses.

Moving Forward

With the loss, the Eastside Rams fall to 0-3 on the season. They look to gain their first win next week at home in their conference game against Clay High School.

Videos and photos by Jack Webber (@jackwebs21) and Ethan Sanabria (@ethansanabria)