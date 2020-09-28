Chiefs, Ravens to Face Off in Monday Night Football

Week 3 of Monday Night Football will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Baltimore Ravens.

Series History

The Chiefs have won the last three games against the Ravens, according to Sports Illustrated. Kansas City has the upper hand in the series, going 6-3 in regular season meetings against the Ravens. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh is 3-3 when facing the Chiefs.

Round 3 pic.twitter.com/FK2Ps4NUWX — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 24, 2020

How We Got Here

Both teams enter the game undefeated (2-0). The Ravens opened the season with a 38-6 win against the Cleveland Browns before traveling to Houston to take on the Texans. Once again they surpassed 30 points, going on to win 33-16. Their average margin of victory is 24.5 points.

The Chiefs have kept games much closer, only winning by an average of 10.5 points. They faced the Texans in Week 1 and had to take it to overtime against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.

Baltimore Keys to Victory

Manage Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has played a key role in each of the Chiefs’ past two victories over the Ravens. Last year, he threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns to help the Chiefs squeak past Baltimore, and he hasn’t slowed down in 2020. ESPN gives him a QBR of 85.8, which ranks third in the league.

Feed Brown

Getting the ball to Marquise Brown will be the key to a Ravens’ victory tonight. The wide receiver has amassed 143 yards so far this season and is averaging 14.3 yards per catch.

Kansas City Keys to Victory

Contain Lamar

Mahomes may have been the 2020 Super Bowl MVP, but Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson took home the league’s version of the award last season. He rushed for 1,206 yards in 2019 and is just shy of 100 yards this season. The Chiefs will have to account for his feet in tonight’s game.

Stop the Run

Jackson isn’t the only one the Chiefs have to worry about on the ground. The Ravens’ running back trio of Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and J.K. Dobbins could spell trouble for Kansas City.

Last week, Baltimore’s ability to run the ball enabled them to overcome a 26-3 deficit and bring home a win. The Ravens finished the game with 230 yards and one touchdowns on 37 carries.

What They’re Saying

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid acknowledges the threat Lamar Jackson poses. They’ve been preparing for him all week, he recently said.

Despite being expected to play a large role in the game, Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh says Jackson feels no added pressure.

Where to Watch

Tonight’s game will be aired on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 8:15 P.M.