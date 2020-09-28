Florida soccer ties Georgia in season opener

Florida soccer went against No. 8 Georgia on Sunday afternoon at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The game went into overtime as both teams scored a goal to end it in a tie.

This has been Florida’s second attempt to open the 2020 season. Initially, Florida planned to open its season against Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 19. The game against Missouri was canceled due to players testing positive for COVID-19.

The game has marked the third time Florida has faced a top-10 opponent in a season opener. Florida is now 0-1-2 against the top-10 teams. (1997 – 2-1 loss vs. No. 1 North Carolina; 2006 – 1-1 2OT vs. No. 1 Portland)

Scoring

Florida senior Deanne Rose put the Gators on the board in the 12th minute. Junior Georgia Eaton-Collins launched the ball into the Bulldog box from outside the center circle from the UF half. Rose tracked the ball down and created space as she advanced towards the net. Her right-footed seven-yard shot beat the sliding UGA goalkeeper to score at the far corner.

Georgia’s Chloe Chapman intercepted a pass between Gator defenders. When approaching the goal, Chapman outmaneuvered UF’s goalkeeper, tying the match in the 41st minute.

With less than 5' left in the first half, the game is level. 🐊 1 – Georgia 1





Florida’s goalkeeper Susi Espinoza recorded four saves Sunday, including a pair of key second-half stops.

Final from Gainesville.

#8 Bulldogs – 1

#8 Bulldogs – 1

Gators – 1 Next game is October 4 at 5:00 PM vs. Alabama at the Diz.

Records

Florida: 0-0-1, 0-0-1 SEC

Georgia: 1-0-1, 1-0-1 SEC

Next Up

Florida will continue to play home for next Sunday’s game against No. 15 Alabama. Alabama tied Mississippi State 1-1 2OT on Friday in Starkville, Miss. Sunday’s match time will be set at 5 p.m. and will air live on the SEC Network.