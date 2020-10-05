A triad of Florida NFL teams hit the gridiron at the same time Sunday. But by the time all of the 1 p.m. games had wrapped up, only one escaped with a victory.

Brady guides Bucs to comeback win

Tom Brady dazzled with five passing touchdowns to lead Tampa Bay to a come-from-behind win against the Los Angeles Chargers. This was the 46th time that Brady led his team to a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in the regular season. As a result, he is one such drive away from tying Dan Marino for third all-time.

Earlier in the first half, Brady’s pick-six woes continued. Michael Davis returned an interception for a 73-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 14-7 lead. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert passed for 290 yards and three scores as the Buccaneers trailed by as many as 17 points in the game.

However, Brady dipped into the fountain of youth in the second half. He went 15 for 17 with 263 passing yards and three scores. Scotty Miller, Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn all caught touchdowns for the Bucs as they topped the Chargers, 38-31.

Jags and Fins Lose

The Dolphins and Jaguars had much more disappointing results Sunday. Jacksonville fell to the Bengals, 33-25. Rookie and former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow earned his first NFL win, and Joe Mixon found pay dirt three times for Cincinnati.

Gardner Minshew connected with DJ Chark for a pair of touchdown passes, but the Jags could not recover after trailing by 14. Minshew said Chark is even better than last year.

Miami hung around against the Seahawks. They trailed by only two points in the fourth quarter. However, Seattle scored twice in less than two minutes to put away the Fins. Russell Wilson and Chris Carson each totaled two touchdowns for the Seahawks. Seattle earned a 31-23 victory.

Up next

Tampa Bay travels to Chicago Thursday night for a battle of 3-1 teams. Jacksonville (1-3) has a key divisional match up with Houston (0-4) Sunday at 1 p.m. Then at 4, Miami (1-3) visits San Francisco (2-2) for its second straight game against the NFC West.