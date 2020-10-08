Arkansas looks for upset on the road against No. 13 Auburn

The Arkansas Razorbacks travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to take on the No. 13 Auburn Tigers this Saturday.

The Razorbacks are coming into this game off of an upset win against Mississippi State, (21-14) while the Tigers are coming off a loss to No. 3 Georgia (27-6).

Both teams are hungry for a win as both currently stand 1-1 on the season so far.

Arkansas Razorbacks

Coach Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks have not had the ideal start to their 2020 season. The team took a tough loss in Week 1 against No.3 Georgia. Bulldog’s quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes in the 3rd quarter which helped Georgia defeat Arkansas big 37-10.

However, the Razorbacks somewhat redeemed themselves last week with an upset over No. 16 Mississippi State.

Former Gator quarterback Feleipe Franks threw for two touchdown passes, and Arkansas intercepted the ball three times, breaking a 20-game SEC losing streak.

Franks currently has 412 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in his first two games.

Now, the Razorbacks travel to take on what coach Pittman refers to as an “outstanding” football team-the Auburn Tigers.

But, coach Pittman says his team still needs to learn how to win despite the big victory last weekend.

Arkansas’ biggest problem right now is that the team isn’t moving the ball well enough.

The offense sputtered on third downs against Georgia and only converted on 5-of-14 chances against Mississippi State.

Pittman knows his team’s remaining schedule will be a challenge. After taking on Auburn, Arkansas still has to face top 25 teams including Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida, LSU and Alabama.

Pittman says no doubt having no non-conference games this season is a challenge for his team.

No. 13 Auburn Tigers

The Tigers are looking forward to be back home hosting an Arkansas team that is coming off a huge win.

Auburn took its first win of the season against the Kentucky Wildcats. Quarterback Bo Nix threw for 233 yards and three second-half touchdowns. Auburn scored two more times in the fourth quarter sealing the win 29-13 over Kentucky in their season opener.

But, Auburn, just like the Razorbacks already took a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs this season. This loss for Auburn caused them to drop six places in the Top 25 last week.

In his last two games, Nix has a total of 410 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Tiger quarterback Nix might not be accurate enough, but he is definitely not getting the help he needs from the team’s running game either.

The Tigers need to come out strong in Saturday’s game to prove they just had a bad game against the powerhouse Georgia Bulldogs last week.

Auburn’s head coach Gus Malzahn comments on Arkansas’ overall offense personnel.

Kickoff

The Auburn Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks will face off October 10, at 4 P.M. Eastern time on the SEC Network.