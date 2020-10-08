Buccaneers and Bears meet for Thursday Night Football

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears face off tonight for Thursday Night Football.

The Bucs

Tampa Bay is current 3-1, hoping for their fourth consecutive win tonight.

They kicked off Week 1 with a loss against the New Orleans Saints. The team’s luck quickly turned around with a 31-17 win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and continued their winning streak into the matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Buccaneers’ signed six time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Tom Brady during the offseason. Brady shined during the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Furthermore, he threw 369 yards and scored five touchdowns for Tampa.

Brady says thats he’s felt “embraced” by Tampa.

The Bears

The Bears are also 3-1 in the season.

Furthermore, the team has three back to back wins against the Detroit Lions, New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons.

However, they had an 11-19 defeat against the Indianapolis Colts last week. The Bears had a new starting quarterback Nick Foles replacing Mitchell Trubisky.

Foles was first seen taking over for Trubisky during the 3rd quarter in the Week 3 matchup going head to head with the Falcons.

NICK FOLES. His 3rd TD of the 4th quarter and the @ChicagoBears have taken the lead! #DaBears 📺: #CHIvsATL on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/Sz6gkR8xLa — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020

Additionally, he was able to turn the game around, and with the help of wide receiver Anthony Miller, who scored a game winning touchdown

Bears head coach Matt Nagy explains that everyone is working on adjusting to their new roles on the field leading up to Thursday.

The History

When Bucs-Bears kickoff tonight, Tom Brady and Nick Foles will become the first quarterbacks to face off as starters in a Super Bowl and then later in their careers while each starting for a different team, per @EliasSports. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 8, 2020

This isn’t the first time Brady and Foles are going head to head. They met in Super Bowl 52.

Foles threw 373 yards and scored three touchdowns, leaving the Philadelphia Eagles victorious 41-33 against Brady’s team, the New England Patriots.

In September 2018, the Bucs and Bears faced off with Chicago going out on top 48-10. Trubisky threw six touchdowns that game.

The Bucs and Bears go head to head tonight at 8 p.m. at Soldier Field.