Miami Loses Second-Straight Game to Atlanta 2-0 in NLDS

The Miami Marlins dropped their second game of the National League Division Series to the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Wednesday.

The loss puts the Marlins behind in the series 2-0. The Braves only need to win one more game to advance to the National League Championship Series. Game three is on Thursday, Oct. 8 in Houston.

In the loss, the Marlins hit three balls in 31 at-bats. Atlanta hit at a slightly better mark, at four hits in 29 at-bats. However, in the Braves two hits, they scored two runs which would be enough to win.

For the Braves, Dansby Swanson hit a home run in the bottom of the second inning. Travis d’Arnaud also hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth inning for Atlanta.

In the box score, both teams were relatively even. Miami and Atlanta only had one error each, and the Marlins actually had more strikeouts than the Braves did.

Atlanta’s rookie pitcher Ian Anderson had an impressive showing. Anderson pitched 5.2 innings and allowed only three hits, none of which resulted in runs. On the other hand, Miami’s bullpen had a less impressive showing. The Marlin’s starting pitcher, Pablo Lopez, pitched five innings and allowed three hits, two of which were home runs.

After the game, Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker spoke to the media about his rookie pitcher’s playoff performance.

If the Marlins lose their next game, it will be the first playoff series that the franchise has ever lost. In Miami’s last playoff appearance in 2003, the team won the World Series.

If the Braves win their next game, they will advance to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001. The last time Atlanta won a World Series was in 1995.

What’s next?

Game three of the National League Divison Series is at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8. The series winner will play the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.