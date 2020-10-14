Trask Reflects on Gator Offense

After last week’s loss to Texas A&M, Kyle Trask and the Gators reflect on their offense as the season hits a snag.

Offense Last Week

Despite the game going into the loss column for the Gators, the offense still managed to put 38 points on the board. In fact, Trask himself threw for 312 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. These numbers are not much different than those put up against both Ole Miss and South Carolina earlier this season.

Last week, the offense had a total of 22 first downs, 402 total yards and one lost fumble. The Gators, though, were outmatched in every one of those categories by Texas A&M’s offense. The Gators also only managed to score one touchdown each in the second in third quarters.

Finishing

It was the Malik Davis fumble in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that proved disastrous for the Gators. The turnover gave the ball back to the Aggie offense in Gator territory with a little over three minutes left on the clock.

Trask says that one improvement the Gators could make on offense is finishing the game just as strong as they start. Even in the game against South Carolina, the Gators did not score once in the fourth quarter. Against Ole Miss, the team scored 10 in the final quarter, compared to the 14 that they scored in the first three.

Looking Ahead

NEWS: The LSU at Florida FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Florida FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 14, 2020

It was announced Wednesday afternoon that the Florida-LSU game is postponed due to several positive COVID-19 tests within the team and staff. The team, as of Wednesday afternoon, had paused all activities due to the positive tests. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

The Gators will not be in action on Saturday, Oct. 17, and it is unclear when activities will resume. The team is still looking ahead to future games, once they are able to play again. For Trask, that means not taking any team’s defense lightly. He specifically spoke on LSU’s defense and not counting them out despite the number of yards they have given up so far on the season.

Though the immediate future remains uncertain for the Gators, Trask and the offense will look ahead and prepare for when they return.