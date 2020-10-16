Braves Within a win of the World Series

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from clinching the National League pennant. If the Braves win, it will be their first trip to the World Series since 1999.

They currently hold a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers after clinching a 10-2 victory in game four.

The @Braves are 27 outs from their first World Series since 1999! pic.twitter.com/rmkDXK78ec — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2020

The Dodgers blew the Braves out in game three after an explosive first inning to put them up in the series 2-1.

Their game four loss puts their season on the line tonight. Game five heavily favors the Braves.

Game Four

The Braves started righty pitcher Bryse Wilson on the mound for game four. Wilson pitched six innings and gave up only one run. Wilson dominated the Dodgers lineup, throwing 74 pitches and 50 of them being called strikes. He collected five strikeouts on the night.

The Dodgers have been so hot and cold during this series, especially during game four. After having an explosive offensive game three, the Dodgers lineup only managed three hits and two runs. In their game, four loss, Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson all finished the game without getting a hit.

The Dodgers and Braves both came into this series undefeated. The Braves got past the Reds, while the Dodgers defeated the Brewers in the best of three NL Wild Card Round. This is the Dodger’s fourth trip to the NLCS in five seasons, while the Braves are making their first appearance since 2001.

The winner of this series will either be facing the Houston Astros or the Tampa Bay Rays. That game could be decided as early as tonight as the Rays lead the series 3-2.

The rookie, Bryse Wilson pitched a GEM tonight 💎 He joins @Ken_Rosenthal after the @Braves Game 4 victory: pic.twitter.com/b7ci3lY6M4 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2020

Under this year’s postseason rules, all games will be played on Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The game time is set for 9:08 p.m. and will have limited in-person attendance.