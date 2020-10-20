Former Gator LAX Star Pirreca Invited to Tryouts for U.S. National Team

Former Gator and current Syracuse Assistant Lacrosse Coach Sydney Pirreca hasn’t put down the stick just yet.

Pirreca has been selected as one of the 50 potential players to join the 2021 tryout pool. Players were chosen by US head coach Jenny Levy. The official tryout will determine the members of the U.S. National Team that will represent the country in the 2021 World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship.

Eyes set ahead on @worldlax2021. 👀 It's time to drop the 50-player tryout pool. Good luck to everyone coming out for tryouts Dec. 4 – 6 at @USLacrosse HQ. MORE: https://t.co/kX0wie2nVS pic.twitter.com/XXoVeN99Lu — U.S. Women's National Team (@USAWLax) October 19, 2020

This will be the first time that the World Championship will be hosted by US Lacrosse and on U.S. soil since 2005. The event is scheduled to be held at Townson University in Maryland from July 7-17.

U.S. Team tryouts for the World Championship will take place at the US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks, Md. from Dec. 4-6, 2020. The United States is coming off three consecutive wins at the World Championship with the most latest one coming in 2017. A mix of veterans from past championships as well as newcomers and hopefuls like Pirreca will make up the new squad who will look to continue to dominate for the US.

In her time with the Gators, Pirreca was a standout in the orange and blue. The two-time All-American also notched a few records in program history finishing sixth in total goals scored (154) and assists (64).

Overall, she totaled 395 shots and 282 shots on goal placing her fourth in the history of the program. In her final season at Florida in 2019, she collected many prestigious honors. These included spots on both the All-AAC First Team and AAC All-Tournament Team while also serving as team captain for two years.

We're excited to announce that two-time All-American Sydney Pirreca has joined the 🍊 family as an assistant coach.https://t.co/ZP7xCv9icS pic.twitter.com/IN5eETEuUj — Syracuse Women's Lax (@CuseWLAX) September 11, 2019

Following her graduation from UF in the spring of 2019, she joined the Big Orange taking an assistant coach position.