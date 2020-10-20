Home / Gators Sports / Faith Dut Ready For Upcoming Women’s Basketball Season
Faith Dut
Florida forward Faith Dut (25) shoots while defended by South Carolina forward Elysa Wesolek (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Faith Dut Ready For Upcoming Women’s Basketball Season

Sam Petosa October 20, 2020 Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball 73 Views

With Zada Williams exhausting her eligibility last season, Gators Women’s Basketball forward Faith Dut looks to take the next step in her sophomore season.

Dut is looking to build off a freshman season that saw her average 2.2 PPG, 1.4 RPG and .2 APG. A former three-star prospect, at 6’4 the Vancouver native looks to reek havoc on the boards.  During quarantine, Dut trained for the upcoming season. Looking to add a new dimension to her game, she discussed the potential growth of her three-point shot.

Last season, the Gators went 15-15 during the regular season, with a loss to LSU in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Head Coach Cam Newbauer returns 10 players from last season, with half of those being upperclassmen. The experienced group adds three freshmen, all of which Dut had praise for.

This season, Dut has big shoes to fill. Last year, Redshirt Senior Zada Williams posted the highest field goal percentage in program history at 60.2%. With Williams’ using up her eligibility, Dut looks to fill the hole left at the forward position. Dut talks about her mindset for the upcoming season below.

Florida forward Faith Dut (25) has her shot blocked by Indiana forward Aleksa Gulbe (10) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

While the 2020-2021 schedule has not been released yet, all gears are shifting towards the upcoming season as the Gators look to improve on last season.

To see Dut’s freshman year stats, click here.

