Update Concerning Gator vs Bulldogs Football in Jacksonville

On Nov. 7, Jacksonville will host the annual Florida-Georgia game at TIAA Bank Field. Due to COVID-19, the city has taken several steps to guarantee safety amongst fans and attendees.

Before the game starts at 3:30 p.m., bellow is a few reminders for the fans and attendees.

Outside the stadium

For the fans’ convenience and everyone attending the game, the stadium parking lots will open at 12:30 p.m. All gates to TIAA Bank Field will be available for entry and will open at 1:30 p.m.

Although tailgating has been a long-standing tradition for the annual Florida-Georgia football game, the city will not permit tailgating in stadium parking lots.

However, game ticket holders can be in these parking lots while observing the new regulated tailgating policy.

If you do not have a ticket, the city encourages you to stay clear of the Downtown Sports Complex area.

Inside the stadium

New magnetometers will be available. They will allow fans to walk through with their clear bag and leave their phone and keys in their pockets. There will also be new self-scan ticket kiosks to scan their mobile tickets.

Throughout the stadium, over 750 hand-sanitizing stations will be available. Fans can also see directional arrows, queue line spacing indicators and safety reminders.

The TIAA Bank Field requires everyone to completely cover his/her mouth and nose upon entry. If Guests fail to comply with the policy, you are subject to disciplinary measures. The only exception will be when you are actively eating and drinking

TIAA will continue to have beer and wine for purchase. However, fans cannot pay with cash.

About Florida-Georgia football rivalry

The two teams first played in 1915. However, the Florida-Georgia annual football rivalry game has been played since 1926, except for 1943.

This game is one of the most prominent rivalry games in college football. Jacksonville has been hosting this rivalry since 1933 with only two exceptions. This game remains one of the few remaining neutral-site rivalries in college football.