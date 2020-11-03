Gators Women’s Swimming and Diving Looks to Make Big Splash

The Florida Gators Women’s Swimming & Diving team had their first meet of the season Friday at No. 4 Georgia. After a 184-116 loss, the Gators look to rebound and jump-start their season Thursday in its first home meet of the season.

Florida Head Coach Jeff Poppell joined Steve Russell Tuesday to discuss the challenges of this upcoming season.

New Contributors

After losing 12 seniors from the 2019-2020 season, the Gators are seeing a youth movement in the pool. The No. 11 Florida Gators have 12 freshmen swimmers on their roster, relying on these newcomers to make an impact for the upcoming season.

Headlining this group is Elise Bauer, a freshman from Ocala. Out of High School, Bauer was a USA National Junior Team member. Additionally, Bauer qualified for the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers in the 800 and 1,000 Freestyle Competition. Bauer looks to make a direct impact in the 500 and 1,000 free at Florida, finishing in 4:58.82 and 10:11.71 respectively in her first meet against Georgia.

🔶 100 back 🔶 Lain Shahboz picks up her first collegiate 𝐖 with the top time of 54.86 ‼️ 🥇: Shahboz- 54.86

t-3⃣: Guzman- 55.99

t-3⃣: Schultz- 55.99

7⃣: Zavaros- 56.72#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/98anx6XAAD — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) October 30, 2020

In fact, the Gators lone champion from the Friday meet is a freshman. Lain Shahboz, a Gainesville native, won the 100 back Friday, with a swim of 54.86. Shahboz, a PK Yonge alumni, is a former two-time state champion in the 100 back. Shahboz looks to be a force on the 100 back all season, along with the 50 and 200 back. Poppell discussed the impact these newcomers are having on his team below.

On Georgia Loss

On Friday the Gators lost their first meet of the season against No. 4 Georgia. The Bulldogs romped the Gators 184-116, picking up their first win of the season. Florida won only a single event in Athens, the 100 Back with Shahboz. Yet, despite the loss, Poppell is still confident in what he sees from his team. The head coach discussed his takeaways from this meet below.

What’s Next

The Florida Gators Women’s Swimming and Diving team hosts their first home meet of the season Thursday. The No.11 Gators will host Miami(FL) in a morning meet. Divers will begin competition at 10:30 a.m., while the swimming events will begin at noon. Florida looks to bounce back after Friday’s loss and get a strong start to their home schedule. Poppell discusses what this meet will look like.

