Missouri Tigers On Bye Week

The Missouri Tigers sit at (2-3) heading into their bye week after taking a loss to the Florida Gators last weekend. The Tigers wish to come of rest and finish the season strong.

Tigers Rollercoaster Season

Missouri’s season did not look optimistic when watching their first two weeks of the season. The Tigers lost handily to Alabama, 38-19, and Tennessee, 35-12, creating concern for their offense. Despite the two losses, the team improved from Week 1 to Week 2. In the season opener against Alabama, the Tigers rushed for just 69 yards. However, the Tigers improved in their second game rushing for 126 yards against Tennessee.

Additionally, the Tigers made a change at the quarterback position. Quarterback Shawn Robinson took most of the pass attempts in the Alabama game but Connor Bazelak stole the starting job the following week. Against the Volunteers, Bazelak played well throwing for 281 yards and one interception. Bazelak went from playing a good game to putting the team on his back the very next week against LSU.

Missouri looking for their first win faced the defending champions LSU. LSU’s defense let up 44 points in a loss to Mississippi State in their opener and looked to be their weakness. Bazelek and the Missouri offense took advantage of the bad defense having his best game of the season.

Bazelak racked up 406 yards passing and four touchdowns. The run game improved once again going for 180 yards behind Larry Rountree’s 119 yards. The defense gave up 41 points but they held to win the shoot-out 45-41. Their success carried into their next game against Kentucky.

In more of a defensive battle, Kentucky was unable to get 150 yards of total offense and scored just 10 points. Once again the run game for Missouri stepped it up with 220 yards on the ground against the Wildcats.

After two great wins, Missouri finds themselves against another ranked team in the Gators and the team fell short. The run game produced just 40 yards and the passing game could not produce a big enough play. Florida rolled all over the Tigers defeating them 41-17.

Coach Drinkwitz Talks Bye

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz knows his team had to deal with a tough SEC schedule in the first half of their season. He expects to use the bye to improve his team and to get ready for the second half of their season. Drinkwitz says the first half of the season has been a challenge.

Drinkwitz knew he was joining the best conference in college football. He believes his guys have been competing in every game but have given some of the games away.

Coach Drinkwitz says he did not have expectations on any player but has liked what he has seen from Nick Bolton.

Drinkwitz also mentions Rountree and Tyler Badie. Missouri’s offensive line is down to about nine scholarship players and Larry Borom is out for a couple more weeks with a lower leg injury. The rest will help with getting Missouri players healthy to play.

Looking Ahead

The second half of the season for Missouri does not get any easier. The Tigers play Georgia first then South Carolina and Arkansas. Georgia is ranked in the AP top-five and South Carolina played against Florida and stole a win from Auburn. Tigers will look to perform better on defense since they have allowed 33 points per game and four of their last 5 opponents have formidable offenses.

Their next game against Georgia is on Nov. 14 with kickoff set for noon.