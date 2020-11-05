Ole Miss Looks to Improve During Bye Week

The Ole Miss Rebels enter a bye week this week before they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at home.

The Rebels finally picked up a 54-21 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week after losing three consecutive games.

The Rebels currently stands 6th in the SEC West with a (2-4) record on the year.

Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss is coming off a big win over Vanderbilt last week (54-21).

The Rebels’ quarterback Matt Corral had an outstanding performance last Saturday with 412 yards and six touchdowns.

Corral has 1,846 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year.

The Rebels desperately needed this victory after losing three straight games to No. 2 Alabama, Arkansas and Auburn respectively.

Now, Ole Miss will use this bye week to fix up the necessary things before hosting the Gamecocks next Saturday.

Head coach Lane Kiffin says the team mostly needs to focus on bettering the defense and limiting turnovers during this bye week.

The Rebels currently stands second in the SEC for most total yards per game with 541.00 yards. The Rebels only tag behind the Alabama Crimson Tide who have 555.17 yards this season.

However, Ole Miss is ranked No. 1 in total rushing yards per game with 215.67 yards.

Update on DeMarcus Thomas’s injury

Ole Miss tight end DeMarcus Thomas suffered a serious injury at practice on Monday. Thomas was unresponsive and initially had no movement in his body. The 18-year old had to be airlifted to the hospital straight from the practice field.

Kiffin said that Thomas was responsive later that day and was able to return home Monday evening with his family.

Thomas shared with his coach the day of his injury that he suffered the exact same injury two years ago to date when he was in high school.

Kiffin says he was so relieved to hear about Thomas’s responsive status after such a scary event for himself and the team.

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Nov. 14.