Brady and Brees Rematch Set for Sunday Night

Tom Brady’s debut as a Buccaneer was spoiled by Drew Brees and the Saints in week 1. However, eight weeks have passed since the 34-24 loss, and Brady has the Bucs rolling.

Brady’s offense about to get better

Love him or hate him, there is no denying Antonio Brown’s talent. Signing him immediately makes this team better on paper. Opposing teams already have to deal with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Cameron Brate. Brown is set to make his debut on Sunday night.

Brady already has the Bucs sitting atop the NFC South with a 6-2 record, and Brown’s presence will only make it worse for defenses. Through eight games, Brady has thrown 20 touchdowns to only four interceptions and is making a case for MVP. However, if you have ever watched Brady, you know he does not care about stats.

First place in the NFC South on the Line

The Bucs and Saints (5-2) are well-rounded teams that don’t really have a weakness. Strong run game, efficient passing, opportunistic defense and great coaches. Both teams deserve a spot in the playoffs, but only one can win the division.

This mid-season matchup will have a major impact on the playoffs. While the Saints got the win in week 1, Brady is confident in the strides his team has made.

Buccaneers-Redeem Ourselves

While Brady is hoping to pull farther ahead in the division, the two quarterbacks will have something else on the line.

Passing touchdown record

Both quarterbacks are a lock for Canton, both have been playing at high levels for roughly 20 years and both are nearing the end.

Brady has thrown 561 passes while Brees has 560. It also seems every time Brees plays in primetime, he breaks a record, and this Sunday night might not be different.

With plenty of games left, both players could care less about that record following the game. It seems likely it will go back and fourth for the remainder of the season.

Drew Brees' Passing Grade:

⚜️ Weeks 1-3: 59.9 (29th)

⚜️ Weeks 4-7: 90.1 (1st) pic.twitter.com/hoVtoVpjyT — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2020

Brady had this to say about Brees leading up to this game.