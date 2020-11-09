The Winless New York Jets take on the New England Patriots in Monday Night Football

The winless New York Jets take on Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots (2-5) in a divisional matchup in Monday Night football.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets look to get their first win at home, while the Patriots look to win their first game on the road.

The Patriots are on a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2002.

The Patriots have lost 4 straight games for the first time since 2002. The Patriots haven’t lost 5 straight games since 1995. The 1995 season was also the last time Bill Belichick lost 5 straight games (6 straight with Browns). pic.twitter.com/IWMT0GwBIp — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2020

The Patriots are led by quarterback Cam Newton and the Jets by veteran Joe Flacco.

ESPN gives the Patriots a 71% chance to win the game.

Cam vs. Flacco Who gets the W on Monday Night Football? 👀 pic.twitter.com/yeZUugFMcj — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 9, 2020

Quarterbacks

Cam Newton

Cam Newton starts at quarterback for the Patriots despite not throwing a passing touchdown in his last three starts after having COVID-19.

His worst game was against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago.

He threw for only 98 yards and had three interceptions.

During that game, head coach Bill Belichick put back up Jarrett Stidham in place of Cam.

The Patriots have a league-low of three passing touchdowns this season, the franchise’s fewest through seven games since 1973.

The Patriots have a league-low 3 Pass TD this season. It’s the franchise’s fewest Pass TD through 7 games since 1973 (2 Pass TD). In his last 10 games (dating back to 2018), Cam Newton has thrown 2 Pass TD and 10 Int. He’s thrown no Pass TD in 8 of his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/ZgkfiJQxL9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 9, 2020

Despite the losses, Newton says the offense is coming together and hopes they do well during the game.

Newton also said that there are always new things he could learn and things he could improve on as well.

Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco starts for New York Jets for the third time this season.

Sam Darnold is normally the starting quarterback, but is out due to a shoulder injury.

Head coach, Adam Gase, said Darnold was passing good during practice on some throws, however, some of them did not feel right to Darnold.

Flacco said it is easier knowing he will start ahead of time than it is coming off the bench.

Flacco also said that he is more comfortable in the offense now than he was during his first start on Oct. 11.

Injuries

Both teams go into the game with notable injuries.

On top of Darnold, the Jets’ top receiver, Jamison Crowder, is listed as questionable for tonight’s game due to a groin injury.

However, receiver Breshad Perriman, who had a concussion, will play tonight’s game.

Linebacker Blake Cashman and tight end Trevon Wesco are officially ruled out of the Monday night game.

The Patriots also have notable injuries on both offense and defense.

Star cornerback, Stephon Gilmore, is ruled out for the game due to a knee injury.

Moreover, defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley will not play either.

On offense the Patriots do not have receivers Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry.

Edelman has been out since Oct. 31 due to a knee surgery.

Sound Courtesy of ABC Newscall.