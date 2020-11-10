Trask by the Numbers

The Florida Football faithful have been impatiently waiting for the electric-like offense the Gators had grown accustomed to since the likes of Head Coach Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer. A drought of sorts had the inconsistent Gators blundering at times. They became stationary like on the offensive side of the ball after the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

Following Saturday’s 44-28 win against Georgia, it seems the moment is finally here where Florida has found a consistent piece to the offensive puzzle. The piece, Kyle Trask.

The senior quarterback led the Gators to their first victory over SEC East Rival Georgia for the first time since 2016 and first win under Head Coach Dan Mullen. Trask was also able to achieve a piece of history himself becoming the first quarterback in SEC history to throw for four touchdowns in five consecutive games.

The first QB in SEC history to throw four TD in five consecutive games:@GatorsFB’s Kyle Trask 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GBNlMsTZxe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 7, 2020

Eye Catching:

During his thrilling performance on Saturday, the rest of the world began to buzz about the Gators leader. Some even considered his performance a catalyst, propelling him higher into the Heisman conversation.

🐊 474 Pass Yds

🐊 4 Pass TD

🐊 Win over No. 5 Georgia Kyle Trask entering the Heisman conversation: pic.twitter.com/j2PKgADIV9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 8, 2020

Mullen agrees on his quarterback’s consistent performances now five games into the season. ” He’s playing pretty well through five games,” he said. ” If we were to play a five-game season, he would rank really high.”

ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit shares a similar sentiment, ranking him as his No.1 top performing players in Week 10 of College Football. Trask also received SEC Offensive Player of the week honors as well as the Maxwell Player of the Week. He’s also been listed on the Davey O’Brien “Great 8” list for the Nations Top Quarterback.

Spreading the Love:

Even with key target and one of the nation’s top target in Kyle Pitts going down with an injury in the game, Trask continued to find success in targeting his receiving and tight end core, and even a few running backs too. Described by Trask as “endless options,” it is clear the depth and talent the quarterback see’s in his teammates.

” It is always the next man up mentality,” he said. ” We have a lot of playmakers on the field and we are going to get the job done no matter what.”

Trask was able to spread the ball around to 10 different players including redshirt junior tight end Kemore Gamble. Gamble notched his first touchdown in his career on Saturday after filling in for Pitts following the injury. All three of the Gators’ running backs also got in on the passing action. They racked up a combined 212 receiving yards between the three backs.

🐊 20/26 passing

🐊 341 pass yards

🐊 4 TDs Kyle Trask is putting in work … and it's only the first half! pic.twitter.com/BaOeT5llYi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2020

Trask credits his coaching staff for a successful game plan and being able to make in-game adjustments. ” I think the coaching staff did a great job of calling the right plays at the right time,” Trask said.

What’s Next:

Now half-way through the season, remaining consistent is key for the Gators and their star quarterback. The first task marking the beginning of the down-hill progression of the season is familiar face Feleipe Franks and his new team, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators will kick off under the lights on Saturday at 7 p.m. as the Hogs will try to call one back home. This time with the two familiar quarterbacks and friends on opposing sides of the ball.