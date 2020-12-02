Florida Gators Run Game Continues To Be a Factor

The year 2020 can be described with the following phrase, “the expected is the unexpected.”

The COVID-19 pandemic completely altered the world of sports as we know it. The removal of tailgates, the reduction of stadium capacities, the rigorous NCAA safety protocols, you name it. As things in the sports world seem to change each and every week, there has been one constant throughout it all: the Florida Gators offense.

The Driving Forces of the Offense

The Gators offense led by Heisman frontrunner quarterback Kyle Trask has been nearly unstoppable. When the Gators’ offense is discussed; the names of Kyle Trask, Kyle Pitts and Kadarius Toney seem to be the ones most frequently mentioned. While their production and value to the team are undeniable, the Florida Gators running game has also been extremely dynamic throughout the season and is a big reason why the Gators are sitting atop the SEC East.

The Gators trio of Malik Davis, Dameon Pierce, and Nay’Quan Wright not only has been productive in their own right. It also helped open up the Florida passing game as well.

Over the course of the first eight games of the season, the trio has a combined 171 rushing attempts for 764 yards and four touchdowns, averaging almost 4.5 yards per carry. The running back trio has also been productive on the receiving end. The trio, thus far, has combined for 44 receptions for 588 yards and a touchdown so far this season.

When speaking with the media earlier this week Davis, gave his thoughts on the current state of the Gators offense. He added how he feels they haven’t even scratched the surface with their potential.

The Florida Gators will travel to Knoxville on Saturday for a road game against the Tennessee Volunteers. They will finish up the regular season at home the following week against LSU. The Gators continue to control their own destiny in their quest for an SEC Championship, and a potential spot in the College Football Playoffs.