Magic Open Training Camp for Start of 2020-2021 Season

The Orlando Magic opened their training camp for the 2020-2021 season on Tuesday.

Even though teams face strict COVID-19 protocols, the Magic managed to start their season with individual practices. The team hopes to move into group practices by Friday after they implement COVID-19 testing procedures.

https://twitter.com/OrlandoMagic/status/1333834582861484033?s=20

This isn’t a team decision, but the league. The NBA is restricting practices in the early stages of training camp to individual training sessions as players and staff go through COVID-19 testing. Before joining individual practices on Tuesday, players had to test negative for COVID-19 during the three consecutive days preceding the opening of training camp.

Bamba and Aminu Remain Out for Start of Training Camp

As the Magic start training camp, the team will be missing two of their starters from last season. Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu will be absent throughout the start of training camp as both players face health problems from last season.

Bamba is still dealing with COVID-19 symptoms, even though he was diagnosed with the virus nearly six months ago in June.

Aminu remains out with a knee injury he suffered at the beginning of last season. He is still recovering from his surgery that repaired his right meniscus. Aminu will most likely not be able to participate in practices with contact.

When asked if Al-Farouq Aminu, who had knee surgery in January, had suffered a setback in recent months, Steve Clifford responded: "He won't be able to do contact in camp. There's no timetable right now for him but he's still a little bit…he's a ways away." — Roy Parry (@osroyparry) December 1, 2020

Magic Prepares to Adapt

Sports during the COVID-19 pandemic have been anything but easy. As seen in other professional sports leagues, positive COVID-19 tests can cancel games in a matter of a day.

Magic coach Steve Clifford is making adaptability a priority as he plans for the start of this season because the coronavirus brings many unpredictable obstacles.

Sound Courtesy of ABCNewcall