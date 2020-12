Legendary sports writer Pat Dooley is now taking his talents to WRUF.com.

The former Gainesville Sun columnist will be a regular writer for this site contributing his first Grades column following the Florida vs. Tennessee game this Saturday night. Reading Dooley will be as easy as logging on to the site and finding the article on the front page.

As always, you can hear Pat with Jeff Cardozo every weekday at 4 on the Tailgate.